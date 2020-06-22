83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3

Amenities

Enjoy a new level of living on this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Lamanda Park neighborhood in Pasadena!



Apartment Features:

- Bright and airy interior with carpeted flooring; vinyl wood flooring in the living room; big windows

- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal

- Bedrooms with built-in closets

- Air conditioning and gas heating

- Coin-operated (shared) washer and dryer

- 1 covered garage and 1 driveway parking

- Well-maintained yard and a balcony

- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet



The tenant will be responsible for the electricity, gas, cable, internet, and trash, whereas the landlord will cover sewage, water, and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 87



Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Gwinn Park, and Victory Park.



Bus lines:

487 Metro Express Line - 0.1 mile

187 Pasadena – Azusa - 0.1 mile

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 mile



