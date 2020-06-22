All apartments in Pasadena
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3

83 South Vinedo Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy a new level of living on this unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Lamanda Park neighborhood in Pasadena!

Apartment Features:
- Bright and airy interior with carpeted flooring; vinyl wood flooring in the living room; big windows
- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and garbage disposal
- Bedrooms with built-in closets
- Air conditioning and gas heating
- Coin-operated (shared) washer and dryer
- 1 covered garage and 1 driveway parking
- Well-maintained yard and a balcony
- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs with a $500 pet deposit/pet

The tenant will be responsible for the electricity, gas, cable, internet, and trash, whereas the landlord will cover sewage, water, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 87

Nearby parks: Eaton Blanche Park, Gwinn Park, and Victory Park.

Bus lines:
487 Metro Express Line - 0.1 mile
187 Pasadena – Azusa - 0.1 mile
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
60 PCC - SMV Station – Michillinda - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Gold Line (804) - 0.9 mile

(RLNE5846248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have any available units?
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have?
Some of 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 South Vinedo Avenue Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
