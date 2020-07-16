All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 817 N Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
817 N Garfield Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

817 N Garfield Ave

817 North Garfield Avenue · (626) 755-6723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

817 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Villa Parke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LOVELY PASADENA!! DOWNSTAIRS - EMAIL TO SEE UNIT!! - Property Id: 312857

1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA EMAIL TO SEE UNIT
817 NORTH GARFIELD AVE PASADENA CA 91104

Description
1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA!!!
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT

By appointment
EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL.... TO SEE UNIT

NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME

Gorgeous Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit
Open Space Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen cabinets

Full Stainless Steel Appliances - Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator
Lightwood Kitchen cabinets
Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit
Large 1 bedroom
Closets custom made subdivided
Quality Glass Mirror Closets
Hallway deep closets
Wall Heater
ACs in room including living room
Private Boiler

1 PARKING CARPORT SPACE
NEIGHBORHOOD ARE REALLY QUIET AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME

AVAILABLE BICYCLE PARKING AREA -

5 MIN FROM HWYS 210, 110, 134
10 MIN TO SHOPPING CENTERS
NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS

DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES AT ANY TIME.
NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312857
Property Id 312857

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5904054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N Garfield Ave have any available units?
817 N Garfield Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 N Garfield Ave have?
Some of 817 N Garfield Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
817 N Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 817 N Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 817 N Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 817 N Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 817 N Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 N Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 817 N Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 817 N Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 817 N Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 817 N Garfield Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity