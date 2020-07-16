817 N Garfield Ave

Amenities
LOVELY PASADENA!! DOWNSTAIRS - EMAIL TO SEE UNIT!! - Property Id: 312857
1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA EMAIL TO SEE UNIT
817 NORTH GARFIELD AVE PASADENA CA 91104
Description
1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA!!!
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT
By appointment
EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL.... TO SEE UNIT
NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND
NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME
Gorgeous Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit
Open Space Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen cabinets
Full Stainless Steel Appliances - Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator
Lightwood Kitchen cabinets
Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit
Large 1 bedroom
Closets custom made subdivided
Quality Glass Mirror Closets
Hallway deep closets
Wall Heater
ACs in room including living room
Private Boiler
1 PARKING CARPORT SPACE
NEIGHBORHOOD ARE REALLY QUIET AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME
AVAILABLE BICYCLE PARKING AREA -
5 MIN FROM HWYS 210, 110, 134
10 MIN TO SHOPPING CENTERS
NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS
DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES AT ANY TIME.
NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312857
Property Id 312857
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5904054)