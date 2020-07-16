817 N Garfield Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal carport stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

LOVELY PASADENA!! DOWNSTAIRS - EMAIL TO SEE UNIT!! - Property Id: 312857



1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA EMAIL TO SEE UNIT

817 NORTH GARFIELD AVE PASADENA CA 91104



Description

1BEDS GO FAST IN PASADENA!!!

ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS UNIT



By appointment

EMAIL EMAIL EMAIL.... TO SEE UNIT



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND

NO PETS ANIMALS OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANY TIME



Gorgeous Laminated Hardwood Floors through out entire unit

Open Space Kitchen with Lots of Kitchen cabinets



Full Stainless Steel Appliances - Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator

Lightwood Kitchen cabinets

Dual Pane windows throughout entire unit

Large 1 bedroom

Closets custom made subdivided

Quality Glass Mirror Closets

Hallway deep closets

Wall Heater

ACs in room including living room

Private Boiler



1 PARKING CARPORT SPACE

NEIGHBORHOOD ARE REALLY QUIET AND WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE SAME



AVAILABLE BICYCLE PARKING AREA -



5 MIN FROM HWYS 210, 110, 134

10 MIN TO SHOPPING CENTERS

NEAR BY ELEMENTARY, JUNIOR HIGH AND HIGH SCHOOLS



DO NOT ENTER THE PREMISES AT ANY TIME.

NO BROKER OR REALTOR SOLICITATIONS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312857

Property Id 312857



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5904054)