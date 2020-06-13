Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM
802 Magnolia Avenue
802 Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
802 Magnolia Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful town home in Madison Heights! Updated with an open floor plan. Two bedrooms, Three bathrooms, updated kitchen, 2 car garage and a great street! Ready to move in and enjoy! amy@amyengler.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
802 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 802 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 802 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 802 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 802 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 Magnolia Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
