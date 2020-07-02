763 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 Downtown Pasadena
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Apartment near Cal Tech and S Lake Ave - Property Id: 166417
Large spacious unit new flooring window coverings and paint laundry facilities on premises second floor unit no elevator one assigned covered parking large usable patio Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166417 Property Id 166417
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5380353)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 E California Blvd 757-3 have any available units?
763 E California Blvd 757-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 E California Blvd 757-3 have?
Some of 763 E California Blvd 757-3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 E California Blvd 757-3 currently offering any rent specials?
763 E California Blvd 757-3 is not currently offering any rent specials.