All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 74 South Altadena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
74 South Altadena Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

74 South Altadena Drive

74 South Altadena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

74 South Altadena Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable location, close to shopping.
High ceiling , central air a/c and heat, coin operated washer and dryer.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12837289

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5361831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 South Altadena Drive have any available units?
74 South Altadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 South Altadena Drive have?
Some of 74 South Altadena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 South Altadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
74 South Altadena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 South Altadena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 74 South Altadena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 74 South Altadena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 74 South Altadena Drive offers parking.
Does 74 South Altadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 South Altadena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 South Altadena Drive have a pool?
No, 74 South Altadena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 74 South Altadena Drive have accessible units?
No, 74 South Altadena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 74 South Altadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 South Altadena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton