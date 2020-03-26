All apartments in Pasadena
716 Arroyo Pkwy.

716 South Arroyo Parkway
Location

716 South Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91106
Raymond Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Community Amenities

24-Hour Fitness Center
Billiards Room
Resort-style roof-top pool with sundeck and pergola
Yoga studio
Metro Gold Line stop on-site
Convenient on-site retail shopping
Pasadena Police Substation on site

Clubhouse
Pet Friendly
Outdoor fireplace lounge
Subterranean parking garage
Business center with conference room
Grand public plaza
Restaurants On-Site: La Grande Orange, Kimagure friendly Restaurant, Stone Brew Company

Apartment Amenities

Central heat and air conditioning
Granite Countertops*
Penthouses and town homes
Vinyl wood plank flooring*
Spacious wardrobe and/or walk-in closets
Individual washers and dryers in apartments
Double stainless steel sinks*
Gourmet GE white-on-white appliance package*
Slate tile flooring*

Cable Ready
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Vaulted and nine-foot ceilings*
Smooth texture wall finish with dramatic paint detail
Private balcony/deck*
Stainless steel appliance package*
Natural wood cabinets
Built-in microwave
*Select Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have any available units?
716 Arroyo Pkwy. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have?
Some of 716 Arroyo Pkwy.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Arroyo Pkwy. currently offering any rent specials?
716 Arroyo Pkwy. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Arroyo Pkwy. pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. is pet friendly.
Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. offer parking?
Yes, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. does offer parking.
Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have a pool?
Yes, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. has a pool.
Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have accessible units?
No, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Arroyo Pkwy. have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Arroyo Pkwy. does not have units with dishwashers.
