Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:17 AM

710 N Michigan Ave,

710 North Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Michigan Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Situated in the highly sought-after Bungalow Heaven Historic District of Pasadena, this Colonial Revival residence sits prominently on a generous-sized lot and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and amazing curb appeal. Built in 1919 and currently registered with the Mills Act, the charming and timeless exterior remains true to its original and historic architecture while the updated interior delivers a bright and inviting floorplan with modern amenities. The chef's kitchen is equipped with a Viking gas range, Bosch dishwasher, stylish cabinets, and quartz countertops with a subway tile backsplash. With original hardwood floors, the living room flows seamlessly into the dining room, complete with a built-in buffet. The spacious master bedroom features a charming ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, and elegant tile work. French Doors from the master suite lead out to a romantic brick patio, detached office with wood burning stove, and a large backyard with new grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Michigan Ave, have any available units?
710 N Michigan Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N Michigan Ave, have?
Some of 710 N Michigan Ave,'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N Michigan Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Michigan Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Michigan Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 710 N Michigan Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 710 N Michigan Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Michigan Ave, offers parking.
Does 710 N Michigan Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N Michigan Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Michigan Ave, have a pool?
No, 710 N Michigan Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Michigan Ave, have accessible units?
No, 710 N Michigan Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Michigan Ave, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N Michigan Ave, has units with dishwashers.

