710 N Michigan Ave,

Situated in the highly sought-after Bungalow Heaven Historic District of Pasadena, this Colonial Revival residence sits prominently on a generous-sized lot and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and amazing curb appeal. Built in 1919 and currently registered with the Mills Act, the charming and timeless exterior remains true to its original and historic architecture while the updated interior delivers a bright and inviting floorplan with modern amenities. The chef's kitchen is equipped with a Viking gas range, Bosch dishwasher, stylish cabinets, and quartz countertops with a subway tile backsplash. With original hardwood floors, the living room flows seamlessly into the dining room, complete with a built-in buffet. The spacious master bedroom features a charming ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, and elegant tile work. French Doors from the master suite lead out to a romantic brick patio, detached office with wood burning stove, and a large backyard with new grass.