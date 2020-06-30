Rent Calculator
708 Palisade St
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
708 Palisade St
708 Palisade Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
708 Palisade Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath newly remolded Craftsman home . Walking distance to the Rose Bowl.
- Gardener
- Laundry hookups
- Refrigerator, dishwasher included (stove maybe included)
- Fenced back yard
- Hardwood floors
Call Jeff - Now 626 808 2995
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Palisade St have any available units?
708 Palisade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 708 Palisade St have?
Some of 708 Palisade St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 708 Palisade St currently offering any rent specials?
708 Palisade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Palisade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Palisade St is pet friendly.
Does 708 Palisade St offer parking?
Yes, 708 Palisade St offers parking.
Does 708 Palisade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Palisade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Palisade St have a pool?
No, 708 Palisade St does not have a pool.
Does 708 Palisade St have accessible units?
No, 708 Palisade St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Palisade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Palisade St has units with dishwashers.
