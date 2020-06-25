Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
622 S Marengo Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
622 S Marengo Ave
622 S Marengo Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
622 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DESCRIPTION
One year lease required. Rental ratio is 33% of gross income. $6600 monthly gross income required for a 2200. monthly rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have any available units?
622 S Marengo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 622 S Marengo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
622 S Marengo Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 S Marengo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave offer parking?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not offer parking.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have a pool?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have accessible units?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 S Marengo Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 S Marengo Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
