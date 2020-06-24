All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:16 AM

536 S El Molino

536 South El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern condo located in one of Pasadena's most beautiful and sought-after neighborhoods. 536 El Molino offers contemporary living at its finest. Condo is centrally located, within close proximity to South Lake Shopping District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Cal Tech, City Hall, Rose Bowl, Rose Parade, Norton Simon Museum, and the 110/210 freeways. Units are brand new with laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, dual pane windows, stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher, and in unit washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include 2 parking spaces in the building subterranean remote-controlled garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 S El Molino have any available units?
536 S El Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 S El Molino have?
Some of 536 S El Molino's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 S El Molino currently offering any rent specials?
536 S El Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 S El Molino pet-friendly?
No, 536 S El Molino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 536 S El Molino offer parking?
Yes, 536 S El Molino offers parking.
Does 536 S El Molino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 S El Molino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 S El Molino have a pool?
No, 536 S El Molino does not have a pool.
Does 536 S El Molino have accessible units?
No, 536 S El Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 536 S El Molino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 S El Molino has units with dishwashers.
