536 S El Molino

Amenities

Modern condo located in one of Pasadena's most beautiful and sought-after neighborhoods. 536 El Molino offers contemporary living at its finest. Condo is centrally located, within close proximity to South Lake Shopping District, Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado, Cal Tech, City Hall, Rose Bowl, Rose Parade, Norton Simon Museum, and the 110/210 freeways. Units are brand new with laminate floors throughout, recessed lights, dual pane windows, stainless steel stove/oven, dishwasher, and in unit washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include 2 parking spaces in the building subterranean remote-controlled garage