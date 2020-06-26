Rent Calculator
52 SAN MIGUEL RD
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:10 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
52 SAN MIGUEL RD
52 San Miguel Road
·
No Longer Available
Pasadena








Location
52 San Miguel Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have any available units?
52 SAN MIGUEL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 52 SAN MIGUEL RD currently offering any rent specials?
52 SAN MIGUEL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 SAN MIGUEL RD pet-friendly?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD offer parking?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not offer parking.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have a pool?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not have a pool.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have accessible units?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 SAN MIGUEL RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 SAN MIGUEL RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
