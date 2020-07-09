All apartments in Pasadena
517 East Washington Boulevard - C
Last updated June 8 2020 at 3:50 AM

517 East Washington Boulevard - C

517 East Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

517 East Washington Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91104
Normandie Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed, 1 Bath house in North Pasadena.....Clean, well maintained 10-unit building. Montano Villas, a great apartment community....clean, quiet, and gated! Great floor plan includes 2 large bedrooms, fresh paint, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, central heat and AC, and original hard wood flooring throughout. Dishwasher, gas stove and refrigerator are included, laundry hookups in unit. This is a standalone home, no common walls; Storage Locker and 1 Car Garage included. All utilities paid by tenant.

No pets, and no smoking. One month security deposit required.

Please view linked virtual tour below and contact to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have any available units?
517 East Washington Boulevard - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have?
Some of 517 East Washington Boulevard - C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 East Washington Boulevard - C currently offering any rent specials?
517 East Washington Boulevard - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 East Washington Boulevard - C pet-friendly?
No, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C offer parking?
Yes, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C offers parking.
Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have a pool?
No, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C does not have a pool.
Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have accessible units?
No, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C does not have accessible units.
Does 517 East Washington Boulevard - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 East Washington Boulevard - C has units with dishwashers.

