Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

497 S El Molino Avenue

497 South El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

497 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Playhouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of Pasadena nearby Madison Heights. This gorgeous unit has a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. Brand new wood flooring throughout, new modern kitchen with stylish cabinets, countertop, recess lights, and stainless steel appliances. Two bathrooms have been renovated with new modern fixtures and surfaces. Also included is central A/C and heating. This end unit has a large private patio that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Convenient location, just minutes away from Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Gold Line Metro, Whole Food Market, The South Lake Shopping District, Old Town Pasadena, and many restaurants. All utilities (Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, and HOA dues) are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 497 S El Molino Avenue have any available units?
497 S El Molino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 497 S El Molino Avenue have?
Some of 497 S El Molino Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 497 S El Molino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
497 S El Molino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 497 S El Molino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 497 S El Molino Avenue offer parking?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 497 S El Molino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 497 S El Molino Avenue have a pool?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 497 S El Molino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 497 S El Molino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 497 S El Molino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
