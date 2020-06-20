497 S El Molino Avenue

Amenities

A beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of Pasadena nearby Madison Heights. This gorgeous unit has a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. Brand new wood flooring throughout, new modern kitchen with stylish cabinets, countertop, recess lights, and stainless steel appliances. Two bathrooms have been renovated with new modern fixtures and surfaces. Also included is central A/C and heating. This end unit has a large private patio that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Convenient location, just minutes away from Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Gold Line Metro, Whole Food Market, The South Lake Shopping District, Old Town Pasadena, and many restaurants. All utilities (Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, and HOA dues) are included.