All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 493 Palisade Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
493 Palisade Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

493 Palisade Street

493 Palisade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

493 Palisade Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
spacious living room with adjacent kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, dishwasher, newer fixtures, and tile floors. 2 good sized bedrooms with closet organizers, and a bathroom with newer fixtures finish off the floor plan. Other features include 2 car garage with direct access, new wood-like laminate flooring, fresh paint, and a cozy backyard. Located less than 1 mile from the Rose bowl, The Lincoln cafe, 24 hr Fitness, Super King Market and less than 3 miles from Old Town Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Palisade Street have any available units?
493 Palisade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 Palisade Street have?
Some of 493 Palisade Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Palisade Street currently offering any rent specials?
493 Palisade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Palisade Street pet-friendly?
No, 493 Palisade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 493 Palisade Street offer parking?
Yes, 493 Palisade Street offers parking.
Does 493 Palisade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Palisade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Palisade Street have a pool?
No, 493 Palisade Street does not have a pool.
Does 493 Palisade Street have accessible units?
No, 493 Palisade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Palisade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Palisade Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton