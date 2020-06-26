493 Palisade Street

Amenities
spacious living room with adjacent kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, dishwasher, newer fixtures, and tile floors. 2 good sized bedrooms with closet organizers, and a bathroom with newer fixtures finish off the floor plan. Other features include 2 car garage with direct access, new wood-like laminate flooring, fresh paint, and a cozy backyard. Located less than 1 mile from the Rose bowl, The Lincoln cafe, 24 hr Fitness, Super King Market and less than 3 miles from Old Town Pasadena.