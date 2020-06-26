493 Palisade Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage

spacious living room with adjacent kitchen and dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, dishwasher, newer fixtures, and tile floors. 2 good sized bedrooms with closet organizers, and a bathroom with newer fixtures finish off the floor plan. Other features include 2 car garage with direct access, new wood-like laminate flooring, fresh paint, and a cozy backyard. Located less than 1 mile from the Rose bowl, The Lincoln cafe, 24 hr Fitness, Super King Market and less than 3 miles from Old Town Pasadena.