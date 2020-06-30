All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 16 2020 at 10:44 AM

484 Prospect Terrace

484 Prospect Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

484 Prospect Terrace, Pasadena, CA 91103
Prospect Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Located in the historical Prospect Terrace neighborhood, this Beautiful Bungalow is available on the grounds of a private estate! With just over 750 square feet, this ONE bedroom includes Central Air/Heat, rich hardwood flooring throughout, window blinds, ALL APPLIANCES, kitchen pantry, stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter tops AND FRENCH DOORS from the living room onto the inviting shaded shared patios! The full bathroom has a separate shower with a variety ofmarbling tiles. The bedroom has two closets, ceiling fan and utility closets. Parking is from Prospect Crescent Street, at the rear of the estate. Did we mention ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, except WIFI. Amazingly close, this Bungalow is within close proximity to the Rose Bowl, Aquatic Center, Museums, Old Town and has easy freeway access. This rental is not to be missed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 484 Prospect Terrace have any available units?
484 Prospect Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 484 Prospect Terrace have?
Some of 484 Prospect Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 484 Prospect Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
484 Prospect Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 484 Prospect Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 484 Prospect Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 484 Prospect Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 484 Prospect Terrace offers parking.
Does 484 Prospect Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 484 Prospect Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 484 Prospect Terrace have a pool?
No, 484 Prospect Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 484 Prospect Terrace have accessible units?
No, 484 Prospect Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 484 Prospect Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 484 Prospect Terrace has units with dishwashers.

