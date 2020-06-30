484 Prospect Terrace

Amenities

Located in the historical Prospect Terrace neighborhood, this Beautiful Bungalow is available on the grounds of a private estate! With just over 750 square feet, this ONE bedroom includes Central Air/Heat, rich hardwood flooring throughout, window blinds, ALL APPLIANCES, kitchen pantry, stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite counter tops AND FRENCH DOORS from the living room onto the inviting shaded shared patios! The full bathroom has a separate shower with a variety ofmarbling tiles. The bedroom has two closets, ceiling fan and utility closets. Parking is from Prospect Crescent Street, at the rear of the estate. Did we mention ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, except WIFI. Amazingly close, this Bungalow is within close proximity to the Rose Bowl, Aquatic Center, Museums, Old Town and has easy freeway access. This rental is not to be missed!