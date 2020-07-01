Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C
467 South El Molino Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
467 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Small one-bedroom upper in great location. Includes stove, refrigerator and all utilities. $40.00 non-refundable application fee. Broker/Property Mgr.
Six unit complex in great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have any available units?
467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have?
Some of 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C currently offering any rent specials?
467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C pet-friendly?
No, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C offer parking?
Yes, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C offers parking.
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have a pool?
No, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C does not have a pool.
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have accessible units?
No, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C does not have accessible units.
Does 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C have units with dishwashers?
No, 467-473 S. El Molino Ave - 467-C does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton