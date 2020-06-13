All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

466 S Euclid Ave.

466 South Euclid Avenue · (626) 388-2111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

466 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 466 S Euclid Ave. - #2 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Move-in Special- NEWLY remodeled, Quartz, Stainless Steel, Wood Plank, Parking, A/C, South Lake Ave. Caltech area. - Excellent Location for your Excellent NEW HOME!!!

Ask About Move-in Special

Walkthrough VIDEO available 24/7 at KMLrental(dot)com.

You'll enjoy easy walks to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado and South Lake Ave. for shopping, entertainment and Grocery. Walk to Caltech and much more.

We currently have a downstairs and upstairs available.

These newly remodeled apartments feature:
*Quartz Counters
*New Kitchen and Bath Cabinets
*New Shower/Tub
*Plank Flooring
*Recess Lighting
*Mirrored Wardrobe Closet Doors
*A/C
*Carport Parking
*Common Area Laundry

Resident Pays - electricity & gas
Landlord Pays- water, sewer, trash, gardener

FICO +700, Income = 3x month rent
12month lease, No collections, No evictions, No Pets, No Smoking

Leasing by KMLrental.com, Professional Management by Lilly Property Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 466 S Euclid Ave. have any available units?
466 S Euclid Ave. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 S Euclid Ave. have?
Some of 466 S Euclid Ave.'s amenities include carport, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 S Euclid Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
466 S Euclid Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 S Euclid Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 466 S Euclid Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 466 S Euclid Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 466 S Euclid Ave. does offer parking.
Does 466 S Euclid Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 S Euclid Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 S Euclid Ave. have a pool?
No, 466 S Euclid Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 466 S Euclid Ave. have accessible units?
No, 466 S Euclid Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 466 S Euclid Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 S Euclid Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

