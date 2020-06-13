466 S Euclid Ave..

Amenities
Move-in Special- NEWLY remodeled, Quartz, Stainless Steel, Wood Plank, Parking, A/C, South Lake Ave. Caltech area. - Excellent Location for your Excellent NEW HOME!!!
You'll enjoy easy walks to Old Town Pasadena, Paseo Colorado and South Lake Ave. for shopping, entertainment and Grocery. Walk to Caltech and much more.
We currently have a downstairs and upstairs available.
These newly remodeled apartments feature:
*Quartz Counters
*New Kitchen and Bath Cabinets
*New Shower/Tub
*Plank Flooring
*Recess Lighting
*Mirrored Wardrobe Closet Doors
*A/C
*Carport Parking
*Common Area Laundry
Resident Pays - electricity & gas
Landlord Pays- water, sewer, trash, gardener
FICO +700, Income = 3x month rent
12month lease, No collections, No evictions, No Pets, No Smoking
Leasing by KMLrental.com, Professional Management by Lilly Property Management
No Pets Allowed
