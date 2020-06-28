All apartments in Pasadena
44 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

44 Yale Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Lincoln-Villa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath lower unit close to Old Town Pasadena

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Yale St have any available units?
44 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Yale St have?
Some of 44 Yale St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 44 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 44 Yale St offer parking?
Yes, 44 Yale St offers parking.
Does 44 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Yale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Yale St have a pool?
No, 44 Yale St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Yale St have accessible units?
No, 44 Yale St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Yale St has units with dishwashers.
