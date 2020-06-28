Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 44 Yale St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
44 Yale St
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:15 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
44 Yale St
44 Yale Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
44 Yale Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Lincoln-Villa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath lower unit close to Old Town Pasadena
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 Yale St have any available units?
44 Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 44 Yale St have?
Some of 44 Yale St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 44 Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
44 Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 44 Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 44 Yale St offer parking?
Yes, 44 Yale St offers parking.
Does 44 Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44 Yale St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Yale St have a pool?
No, 44 Yale St does not have a pool.
Does 44 Yale St have accessible units?
No, 44 Yale St does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Yale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 Yale St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Encore
712 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
Similar Pages
Pasadena 1 Bedrooms
Pasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with Parking
Pasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Pasadena
South Lake
The Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
Pasadena City College
Fuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton