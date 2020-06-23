Rent Calculator
Home
Pasadena, CA
435 N Raymond Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
435 N Raymond Avenue
435 North Raymond Avenue
Location
435 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 1913 English Cottage Craftsmen restored to perfection! This 4 Bedroom 4 Bath is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have any available units?
435 N Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 435 N Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 435 N Raymond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 435 N Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 N Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 N Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue offer parking?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 N Raymond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 N Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
