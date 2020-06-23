All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 N Raymond Avenue

435 North Raymond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 North Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 1913 English Cottage Craftsmen restored to perfection! This 4 Bedroom 4 Bath is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have any available units?
435 N Raymond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 N Raymond Avenue have?
Some of 435 N Raymond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 N Raymond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 N Raymond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 N Raymond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue offer parking?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 N Raymond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 N Raymond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 N Raymond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 N Raymond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
