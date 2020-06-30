Beautiful property located steps from the Metro and close to old town Pasadena. Cozy unit in a family-oriented section of Pasadena. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Spacious two car garage. https://www.smugmug.com/gallery/n-c8QNgB/ Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181601 Property Id 181601
(RLNE5492677)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have any available units?
419 N Catalina Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have?
Some of 419 N Catalina Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N Catalina Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Catalina Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Catalina Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Catalina Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 N Catalina Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
