Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

409 Ashtabula

409 Ashtabula Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 Ashtabula Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Villa Parke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
internet access
Homey and cozy, this newly remodeled, one bedroom, one bath bungalow unit is furnished with tasteful Browns, plums and orange. The unit, part of a bungalow court, offers many amenities with wifi, cable television, a private patio, washer/dryer, full kitchen, queen bed with luxury linens, and a plush mattress futon bed. Enjoy all the amenities of home in this convenient, charming courtyard space. The spacious bathroom offers a large tub for soaking, and a long mirror for last minute checks as you head out the door. Plush towels, a hairdryer and other basic necessities you may need during your stay are available for your convenience. The fully stocked kitchen includes a full stove top and oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. A beautiful butcher block counter top completes this comfortable kitchen. This charming bungalow property is located in the heart of Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Ashtabula have any available units?
409 Ashtabula doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Ashtabula have?
Some of 409 Ashtabula's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Ashtabula currently offering any rent specials?
409 Ashtabula is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Ashtabula pet-friendly?
No, 409 Ashtabula is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 409 Ashtabula offer parking?
No, 409 Ashtabula does not offer parking.
Does 409 Ashtabula have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 Ashtabula offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Ashtabula have a pool?
No, 409 Ashtabula does not have a pool.
Does 409 Ashtabula have accessible units?
No, 409 Ashtabula does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Ashtabula have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Ashtabula has units with dishwashers.
