Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

407 N Craig Avenue

407 North Craig Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 North Craig Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located 3 bedroom home with 2 baths. In great condition. Master bedroom and bath. Completely remodeled kitchen and newer baths. Lovely floors. Built in dishwasher, stove and oven, granite counter tops, loads of cabinets. Master bedroom. Recessed lights. New dual pane windows. Newer tank less hot water system. Central air and heat. Ready to move in. Large front and side yard. This is one of 2 houses on a lot. The house offered for rent is the rear house. Do not disturb occupants. 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 N Craig Avenue have any available units?
407 N Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 N Craig Avenue have?
Some of 407 N Craig Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 N Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 N Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 N Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 407 N Craig Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 407 N Craig Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 407 N Craig Avenue offers parking.
Does 407 N Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 N Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 N Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 407 N Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 407 N Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 N Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 N Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 N Craig Avenue has units with dishwashers.
