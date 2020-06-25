407 N Craig Avenue

Amenities

Centrally located 3 bedroom home with 2 baths. In great condition. Master bedroom and bath. Completely remodeled kitchen and newer baths. Lovely floors. Built in dishwasher, stove and oven, granite counter tops, loads of cabinets. Master bedroom. Recessed lights. New dual pane windows. Newer tank less hot water system. Central air and heat. Ready to move in. Large front and side yard. This is one of 2 houses on a lot. The house offered for rent is the rear house. Do not disturb occupants. 2 parking spaces.