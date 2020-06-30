404 Douglas St.

Amenities
Craftsman Duplex Apt - Vintage Character, Wood Floor, Washer/Dryer, Parking, CAT friendly, EV-Charger - ADORABLE Vintage Craftsman Style Duplex Apartment. The interior woodwork details are what you would expect to find in a vintage Craftsman Home.
CHECK OUT WEBSITE: KMLrental.com
Convenient location on quiet residential street just off Los Robles.
Features:
*Natural Hardwood Floors
*Craftsman Moldings
*wall a/c
*Cat Friendly
*Refrigerator
*Gas Range
*Microwave
*Washer/Dryer
*Assigned Off Street Parking (parking lot)
*Electric Vehicle Charger available
Resident Pays Electricity and Gas. Owner pays water, trash, gardener.
Cat Friendly!!!
$1,695/mo. for single occupant, + $35/mo. for additional occupant (water, sewer, trash). (washer/dryer included)
Income= $5,300/mo.
FICO +700, no collections, no evictions
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5388568)