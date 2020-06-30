404 Douglas St.

Amenities

Craftsman Duplex Apt - Vintage Character, Wood Floor, Washer/Dryer, Parking, CAT friendly, EV-Charger - ADORABLE Vintage Craftsman Style Duplex Apartment. The interior woodwork details are what you would expect to find in a vintage Craftsman Home.



Convenient location on quiet residential street just off Los Robles.



Features:

*Natural Hardwood Floors

*Craftsman Moldings

*wall a/c

*Cat Friendly

*Refrigerator

*Gas Range

*Microwave

*Washer/Dryer

*Assigned Off Street Parking (parking lot)

*Electric Vehicle Charger available



Resident Pays Electricity and Gas. Owner pays water, trash, gardener.



Cat Friendly!!!

$1,695/mo. for single occupant, + $35/mo. for additional occupant (water, sewer, trash). (washer/dryer included)

Income= $5,300/mo.

FICO +700, no collections, no evictions



No Dogs Allowed



