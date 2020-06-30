All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

404 Douglas St.

404 Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 Douglas Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Garfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Craftsman Duplex Apt - Vintage Character, Wood Floor, Washer/Dryer, Parking, CAT friendly, EV-Charger - ADORABLE Vintage Craftsman Style Duplex Apartment. The interior woodwork details are what you would expect to find in a vintage Craftsman Home.

CHECK OUT WEBSITE: KMLrental.com

Convenient location on quiet residential street just off Los Robles.

Features:
*Natural Hardwood Floors
*Craftsman Moldings
*wall a/c
*Cat Friendly
*Refrigerator
*Gas Range
*Microwave
*Washer/Dryer
*Assigned Off Street Parking (parking lot)
*Electric Vehicle Charger available

Resident Pays Electricity and Gas. Owner pays water, trash, gardener.

Cat Friendly!!!
$1,695/mo. for single occupant, + $35/mo. for additional occupant (water, sewer, trash). (washer/dryer included)
Income= $5,300/mo.
FICO +700, no collections, no evictions

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5388568)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Douglas St. have any available units?
404 Douglas St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Douglas St. have?
Some of 404 Douglas St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Douglas St. currently offering any rent specials?
404 Douglas St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Douglas St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Douglas St. is pet friendly.
Does 404 Douglas St. offer parking?
Yes, 404 Douglas St. offers parking.
Does 404 Douglas St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Douglas St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Douglas St. have a pool?
No, 404 Douglas St. does not have a pool.
Does 404 Douglas St. have accessible units?
No, 404 Douglas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Douglas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Douglas St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
