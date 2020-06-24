Rent Calculator
38 S Meridith Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM
38 S Meridith Avenue
38 S Meridith Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
38 S Meridith Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
easy showing, just text Connie at 626-318-7722 or Rosy at 626-388-5115.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have any available units?
38 S Meridith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 38 S Meridith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38 S Meridith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 S Meridith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 38 S Meridith Avenue offers parking.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have a pool?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 S Meridith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 S Meridith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
