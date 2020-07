Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Located in the desirable Upper Hastings Ranch area of Pasadena, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a quiet, tree-lined street and includes a pool and stunning views. This home also has a den (with a closet) which can be used as a 4th bedroom.



(RLNE5286269)