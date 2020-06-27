Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 355 S Los Robles Avenue.
355 S Los Robles Avenue
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

355 S Los Robles Avenue
355 S Los Robles Ave
·
No Longer Available
355 S Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
accessible
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
accessible
elevator
For showings please call Luka at (626) 616-0457
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
355 S Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 355 S Los Robles Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 355 S Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 S Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 S Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 355 S Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
No, 355 S Los Robles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 S Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 355 S Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 355 S Los Robles Avenue has accessible units.
Does 355 S Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 S Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
