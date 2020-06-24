All apartments in Pasadena
334 N Orange Grove Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

334 N Orange Grove Boulevard

334 North Orange Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

334 North Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91103
Brookside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful home in close proximity to Old Town. and Rose Bowl Surrounded by mature trees & landscape. Enter your own private garage from your own private patio. Newly up- dated kitchen, newly painted, community Pool and Tennis Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have any available units?
334 N Orange Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
334 N Orange Grove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 N Orange Grove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
