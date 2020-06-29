All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:26 AM

330 Cordova Street #101

330 Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Location

330 Cordova Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Applications approved during COVID-19 will get 1 month free.

American Stages Realty & Management will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of prospective tenants during showings and throughout the leasing process.

Cordova Park 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading to two private patio's. Enjoy a nice afternoon by the pool or a relaxing evening in the jacuzzi. Cordova park Villas also offers an onsite fitness center and clubhouse with a pool table. Conveniently located near shopping & restaurants.

Additional features
Washer dryer in unit
2 assigned parking spaces in parking garage
New Quarts counter tops in kitchen
Separate tub and shower in master bathroom
2 fire places (1 in Living room, 1 in Master-bedroom)
Spacious floor plan
2 closets in master bedroom

Monthly Rent $2,695.00 with 1-year lease
Deposit $2,000.00 on approved credit

Pets will be considered with additional security deposit and pet fees.

Please call to schedule viewing. 805-819-0911
We will consider short term rentals.

Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online
https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Cordova Street #101 have any available units?
330 Cordova Street #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Cordova Street #101 have?
Some of 330 Cordova Street #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Cordova Street #101 currently offering any rent specials?
330 Cordova Street #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Cordova Street #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Cordova Street #101 is pet friendly.
Does 330 Cordova Street #101 offer parking?
Yes, 330 Cordova Street #101 offers parking.
Does 330 Cordova Street #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Cordova Street #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Cordova Street #101 have a pool?
Yes, 330 Cordova Street #101 has a pool.
Does 330 Cordova Street #101 have accessible units?
No, 330 Cordova Street #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Cordova Street #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Cordova Street #101 has units with dishwashers.
