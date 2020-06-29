330 Cordova Street #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage

Applications approved during COVID-19 will get 1 month free.



American Stages Realty & Management will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of prospective tenants during showings and throughout the leasing process.



Cordova Park 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo features indoor and outdoor living with French doors leading to two private patio's. Enjoy a nice afternoon by the pool or a relaxing evening in the jacuzzi. Cordova park Villas also offers an onsite fitness center and clubhouse with a pool table. Conveniently located near shopping & restaurants.



Additional features

Washer dryer in unit

2 assigned parking spaces in parking garage

New Quarts counter tops in kitchen

Separate tub and shower in master bathroom

2 fire places (1 in Living room, 1 in Master-bedroom)

Spacious floor plan

2 closets in master bedroom



Monthly Rent $2,695.00 with 1-year lease

Deposit $2,000.00 on approved credit



Pets will be considered with additional security deposit and pet fees.



Please call to schedule viewing. 805-819-0911

We will consider short term rentals.



Check out our website to view Available rentals and apply online

https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals