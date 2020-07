Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Townhome style end unit with an open floorplan. Featuring a spacious living room with decorative electric fireplace and dining room that opens to the kitchen on the main floor with a half bathroom. Upstairs has a master suite, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. New laminate floors, fresh interior paint, new stove/range and dishwasher. Downstairs has a direct access to a 2 car attached garage, washer/dryer hookups and private entrance. Located close to the 210 FWY, PCC and Caltech