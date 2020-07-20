All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 299 N N Craig Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
299 N N Craig Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:43 AM

299 N N Craig Avenue

299 N Craig Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

299 N Craig Ave, Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful private back house with all the amenities provided to make you feel home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have any available units?
299 N N Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 299 N N Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
299 N N Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 299 N N Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue offer parking?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 299 N N Craig Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 299 N N Craig Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila
75 W Walnut
Pasadena, CA 91103
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton