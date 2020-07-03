All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 29 W Glenarm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
29 W Glenarm St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

29 W Glenarm St

29 Glenarm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

29 Glenarm Street, Pasadena, CA 91105
Singer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
29 W. Glenarm St - Property Id: 257064

MUST-SEE! Completely Remodeled
Studio unit in Pasadena. Very nice area.
Minutes away from Downtown Pasadena.

Walking distance from grocery stores, schools, parks, and public transportation.

Easy freeway access. Conveniently located between 110 & 210.

Completely remodeled with new windows, kitchen and bathroom.
New, modern, elegant look.

Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave hood,
Washer & Dryer inside unit.

Comes with wall Air Conditioning.

Enclosed garage parking included.
Pet friendly, with additional deposit.

Please call or text Tim for faster response (213)842-9104.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257064
Property Id 257064

(RLNE5687637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 W Glenarm St have any available units?
29 W Glenarm St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 W Glenarm St have?
Some of 29 W Glenarm St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 W Glenarm St currently offering any rent specials?
29 W Glenarm St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 W Glenarm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 W Glenarm St is pet friendly.
Does 29 W Glenarm St offer parking?
Yes, 29 W Glenarm St offers parking.
Does 29 W Glenarm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 W Glenarm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 W Glenarm St have a pool?
No, 29 W Glenarm St does not have a pool.
Does 29 W Glenarm St have accessible units?
No, 29 W Glenarm St does not have accessible units.
Does 29 W Glenarm St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 W Glenarm St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton