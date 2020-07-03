Amenities
29 W. Glenarm St - Property Id: 257064
MUST-SEE! Completely Remodeled
Studio unit in Pasadena. Very nice area.
Minutes away from Downtown Pasadena.
Walking distance from grocery stores, schools, parks, and public transportation.
Easy freeway access. Conveniently located between 110 & 210.
Completely remodeled with new windows, kitchen and bathroom.
New, modern, elegant look.
Stainless Steel Appliances Included:
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave hood,
Washer & Dryer inside unit.
Comes with wall Air Conditioning.
Enclosed garage parking included.
Pet friendly, with additional deposit.
Please call or text Tim for faster response (213)842-9104.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257064
