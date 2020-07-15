2885 Magna Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to 2885 Magna Vista, one of Pasadena's most beautiful streets. Situated in front of a backdrop featuring the majestic San Gabriel mountains, this lovely home has much to offer for a growing family. Three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, master retreat with sitting area or...if you wish, a nursery or a convertible den, this house has it all. Additional features include, hardwood floors, built-in appliances, updated kitchen, loads of storage, sun filled garden room, built-ins, and agrassy yard complete with fruit trees and an additional game room with ample storage. Walk to schools, transportation, shops and fwys. This house has it all. You MUST take a look!!!