2885 Magna Vista Street

Amenities
Welcome to 2885 Magna Vista, one of Pasadena's most beautiful streets. Situated in front of a backdrop featuring the majestic San Gabriel mountains, this lovely home has much to offer for a growing family. Three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, master retreat with sitting area or...if you wish, a nursery or a convertible den, this house has it all. Additional features include, hardwood floors, built-in appliances, updated kitchen, loads of storage, sun filled garden room, built-ins, and agrassy yard complete with fruit trees and an additional game room with ample storage. Walk to schools, transportation, shops and fwys. This house has it all. You MUST take a look!!!