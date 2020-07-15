All apartments in Pasadena
2885 Magna Vista Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM

2885 Magna Vista Street

2885 Magna Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

2885 Magna Vista Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Daisy-Villa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to 2885 Magna Vista, one of Pasadena's most beautiful streets. Situated in front of a backdrop featuring the majestic San Gabriel mountains, this lovely home has much to offer for a growing family. Three bedrooms, two baths, hardwood floors, master retreat with sitting area or...if you wish, a nursery or a convertible den, this house has it all. Additional features include, hardwood floors, built-in appliances, updated kitchen, loads of storage, sun filled garden room, built-ins, and agrassy yard complete with fruit trees and an additional game room with ample storage. Walk to schools, transportation, shops and fwys. This house has it all. You MUST take a look!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2885 Magna Vista Street have any available units?
2885 Magna Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2885 Magna Vista Street have?
Some of 2885 Magna Vista Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2885 Magna Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
2885 Magna Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2885 Magna Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 2885 Magna Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2885 Magna Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 2885 Magna Vista Street offers parking.
Does 2885 Magna Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2885 Magna Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2885 Magna Vista Street have a pool?
No, 2885 Magna Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 2885 Magna Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 2885 Magna Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2885 Magna Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2885 Magna Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
