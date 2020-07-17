286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106

Amenities

Beautiful 1BD/1BA Condo! Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Parking Included, Great Location! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is walking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:



- Old Town Pasadena

- Shops on Lake Avenue

- California Institute of Technology

- Target

- 24 Hour Fitness

- Chase Bank

- Bank of America

- Paseo Colorado

- Pasadena Playhouse

- City Hall

- Pasadena Public Library

- Urth Cafe

- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse



Stainless steel appliances are available and the home has central a/c and heat. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well.



Condo includes:

~ Newer Property (Built in 2003)

~ Hardwood Floors

~ Large closets

~ Central AC & Heating

~ Washer & Dryer In the Home

~ One Underground Parking Space Included

~ Great safe neighborhood

~ Great location

~ Professional Property Management w/ Online Payments



One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!



*Sorry no pets allowed*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4904371)