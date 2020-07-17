All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106

286 North Madison Avenue · (626) 228-2777 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 North Madison Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
Beautiful 1BD/1BA Condo! Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Parking Included, Great Location! - PLEASE SEE BOTTOM OF AD TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING!!! This beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Condo is centrally located in Downtown Pasadena and adjacent to the Finance District, Paseo Colorado, Old Town Pasadena, and near the 210 Freeway for easy commuting. The property is walking distance to public attractions, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping, coffee shops, and schools, including the following:

- Old Town Pasadena
- Shops on Lake Avenue
- California Institute of Technology
- Target
- 24 Hour Fitness
- Chase Bank
- Bank of America
- Paseo Colorado
- Pasadena Playhouse
- City Hall
- Pasadena Public Library
- Urth Cafe
- Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Stainless steel appliances are available and the home has central a/c and heat. There is a washer and dryer in the unit as well.

Condo includes:
~ Newer Property (Built in 2003)
~ Hardwood Floors
~ Large closets
~ Central AC & Heating
~ Washer & Dryer In the Home
~ One Underground Parking Space Included
~ Great safe neighborhood
~ Great location
~ Professional Property Management w/ Online Payments

One month's rent and one month deposit is due upon signing. Act now as unit will go fast!

*Sorry no pets allowed*

***TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT***

1) Please visit our website at www.MRE123.com (w w w dot MRE123 dot com)
2) Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click the grey box titled "View Details"
3) On the right hand side, click on "Schedule Showing" and submit your information
4) Then select a day and time and click on "Confirm Appointment"

* If there are no showings available, follow the below steps
3) Click the blue box on the right titled "Contact Us" and submit your info (there is no cost to submit a guest card)
4) Upon submitting we will forward your information to the showing agent for the property and they will email a property brochure and set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have any available units?
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have?
Some of 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 pet-friendly?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 286 N. Madison Avenue, Unit 106?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CALancaster, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
Lower Arroyo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity