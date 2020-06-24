Rent Calculator
282 N Mar Vista Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
282 N Mar Vista Avenue
282 North Mar Vista Avenue
Browse Similar Places
Location
282 North Mar Vista Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Catalina Villas
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedrooms with high sloped ceilings3 bathrooms2 patios plus a deckWasher/dryer space in unitGated Subterranean Parking for 2 carsFireplace in Living RoomPass through bar in Kitchen
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have any available units?
282 N Mar Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
What amenities does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have?
Some of 282 N Mar Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 282 N Mar Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
282 N Mar Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 N Mar Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 282 N Mar Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 N Mar Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.
