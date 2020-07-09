Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
282 Howard Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
282 Howard Avenue
282 W Howard St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
282 W Howard St, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath with 1-car detached garage. Located in a nice area of Pasadena. Available 1st of November 2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 282 Howard Avenue have any available units?
282 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 282 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
282 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 282 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 282 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 282 Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
