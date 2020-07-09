All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 282 Howard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
282 Howard Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

282 Howard Avenue

282 W Howard St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

282 W Howard St, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath with 1-car detached garage. Located in a nice area of Pasadena. Available 1st of November 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Howard Avenue have any available units?
282 Howard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 282 Howard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
282 Howard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Howard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 282 Howard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 282 Howard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 282 Howard Avenue offers parking.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have a pool?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Howard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Howard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton