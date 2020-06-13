All apartments in Pasadena
265 E California Blvd 265-A

265 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

265 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Olive Tree Lane Apartments - Property Id: 301458

Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. Known as the City of Roses Pasadena hosts an annual Rose Parade where a variety of floats covered in flowers file through the streets Pasadena is also home to Rose Bowl Stadium which is the site of a yearly championship college football game in addition to a monthly flea market
Pasadena has a lot more to offer residents than just rose-named events Should you choose to rent in Pasadena you will have the option to see where Albert Einstein lived while he taught at Caltech tour NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory view the vast collection of art at the Norton Simon Museum These gorgeous bedroom apartments are in a convenient and serene neighborhood The gated apartments are expertly designed with only four units per building and separation between apartments Each unit display attention to detail and feature hardwood floors air conditioner ertical blinds and front and back door
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301458
Property Id 301458

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5859506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

