265 E California Blvd 265-A

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Olive Tree Lane Apartments - Property Id: 301458



Nestled at the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains Pasadena sits about ten miles northeast of Downtown Los Angeles. Known as the City of Roses Pasadena hosts an annual Rose Parade where a variety of floats covered in flowers file through the streets Pasadena is also home to Rose Bowl Stadium which is the site of a yearly championship college football game in addition to a monthly flea market

Pasadena has a lot more to offer residents than just rose-named events Should you choose to rent in Pasadena you will have the option to see where Albert Einstein lived while he taught at Caltech tour NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory view the vast collection of art at the Norton Simon Museum These gorgeous bedroom apartments are in a convenient and serene neighborhood The gated apartments are expertly designed with only four units per building and separation between apartments Each unit display attention to detail and feature hardwood floors air conditioner ertical blinds and front and back door

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301458

Property Id 301458



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5859506)