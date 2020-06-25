265 Arroyo Pkwy. Unit: 1312

Amenities

Community Amenities



24-Hour Fitness Center

Billiards Room

Resort-style roof-top pool with sundeck and pergola

Yoga studio

Metro Gold Line stop on-site

Convenient on-site retail shopping

Pasadena Police Substation on site



Clubhouse

Pet Friendly

Outdoor fireplace lounge

Subterranean parking garage

Business center with conference room

Grand public plaza

Restaurants On-Site: La Grande Orange, Kimagure friendly Restaurant, Stone Brew Company



Apartment Amenities



Central heat and air conditioning

Granite Countertops*

Penthouses and town homes

Vinyl wood plank flooring*

Spacious wardrobe and/or walk-in closets

Individual washers and dryers in apartments

Double stainless steel sinks*

Gourmet GE white-on-white appliance package*

Slate tile flooring*



Cable Ready

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments

Vaulted and nine-foot ceilings*

Smooth texture wall finish with dramatic paint detail

Private balcony/deck*

Stainless steel appliance package*

Natural wood cabinets

Built-in microwave

*Select Homes