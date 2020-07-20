All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

2645 Lambert Drive - 2645

2645 Lambert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2645 Lambert Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Pasadena House - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Beautiful house. To view, please call 626-831-1030 for an appointment.
One year lease. No pets allowed. Thank you.

(RLNE4893328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have any available units?
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 offer parking?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have a pool?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have accessible units?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have units with air conditioning.
