Pasadena, CA
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645
2645 Lambert Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2645 Lambert Drive, Pasadena, CA 91107
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Pasadena House - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Beautiful house. To view, please call 626-831-1030 for an appointment.
One year lease. No pets allowed. Thank you.
(RLNE4893328)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have any available units?
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 currently offering any rent specials?
2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 pet-friendly?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 offer parking?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not offer parking.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have a pool?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have a pool.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have accessible units?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have accessible units.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2645 Lambert Drive - 2645 does not have units with air conditioning.
