Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Excellent Location!



Very clean condo, in a quiet 8 unit building.



2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath 2 floor condo in the heart of Pasadena for rent starting October 1st.



Centrally located to grocery stores, restaurants and subway within walking distance. Two miles from Old Town Pasadena. 1st and last month rent plus a $500 security deposit and background check required.