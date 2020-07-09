251 El Molino Ave

Amenities

The gated building is well-maintained and is embraced by a beautiful terraced courtyard. There is covered parking with storage and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception.



The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes, air conditioning, stove and garbage disposal. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!



Newly Decorated

Spacious Apartments

Ceiling Fans

Laundry Facility

Easy Freeway Access

Large Courtyard

Reserved Covered Parking

Cable/Satellite Ready

Beautiful Landscape