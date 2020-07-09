All apartments in Pasadena
251 El Molino Ave
251 El Molino Ave

251 El Molino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

251 El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The gated building is well-maintained and is embraced by a beautiful terraced courtyard. There is covered parking with storage and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception.

The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes, air conditioning, stove and garbage disposal. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!

Building Amenities

Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 El Molino Ave have any available units?
251 El Molino Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 El Molino Ave have?
Some of 251 El Molino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 El Molino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
251 El Molino Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 El Molino Ave pet-friendly?
No, 251 El Molino Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 251 El Molino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 251 El Molino Ave offers parking.
Does 251 El Molino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 El Molino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 El Molino Ave have a pool?
No, 251 El Molino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 251 El Molino Ave have accessible units?
No, 251 El Molino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 251 El Molino Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 El Molino Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

