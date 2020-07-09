251 El Molino Ave

Amenities
Apartment Info & More Amenities
The gated building is well-maintained and is embraced by a beautiful terraced courtyard. There is covered parking with storage and a laundry room with washers and dryers. The building is equipped with cable and satellite reception.
The amenities include: hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes, air conditioning, stove and garbage disposal. The apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and we strive for a pleasant atmosphere and compatible neighbors!
Building Amenities
Newly Decorated
Spacious Apartments
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Facility
Easy Freeway Access
Large Courtyard
Reserved Covered Parking
Cable/Satellite Ready
Beautiful Landscape