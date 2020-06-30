2445 VISTA LAGUNA Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

A Garrett Van Pelt Designed ,English Tudor Revival Estate.Overlooking the Arroya Seco on one of the most charming tree lined streets.Enter in a grand hallway leading to an impressive living room with vaulted ceilings and bay windows.Formal dining room and bar.A state of art gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook.The first level features two master ensuite bedrooms,game room.Upstairs has a parlor with fireplace master and a fourth bedroom..The property has an expansive yard with a sports court,large pool and spa perfect for entertaining under the sprawling Oak trees..This property is so beautiful you will not ever want to leave home.