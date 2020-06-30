All apartments in Pasadena
2445 VISTA LAGUNA Terrace

2445 Vista Laguna Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Vista Laguna Terrace, Pasadena, CA 91011
Windsor-Arroyo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
A Garrett Van Pelt Designed ,English Tudor Revival Estate.Overlooking the Arroya Seco on one of the most charming tree lined streets.Enter in a grand hallway leading to an impressive living room with vaulted ceilings and bay windows.Formal dining room and bar.A state of art gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook.The first level features two master ensuite bedrooms,game room.Upstairs has a parlor with fireplace master and a fourth bedroom..The property has an expansive yard with a sports court,large pool and spa perfect for entertaining under the sprawling Oak trees..This property is so beautiful you will not ever want to leave home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

