2439 Oswego Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

There is total of 11 units in the complex. Located in the quiet neighborhood, beautiful treelined Oswego Street, adjacent to San Marino. Convenient location - walking distance to shops, restaurants, bus stops, libraries, and banks. Gated Community. New Paint. Fireplace and laminated wood floor in the living room and dining area. The sliding door opens to a private patio. Granite countertop, gas stovetop, oven, dishwasher, double sinks and refrigerator in the kitchen. Dryer and Washer in the closet. Master suite with walk-in closet. Berber carpet in the bedrooms. Central air/heat. 2 attached car garage.