Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:56 AM

2439 Oswego Street

2439 Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Location

2439 Oswego Street, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is total of 11 units in the complex. Located in the quiet neighborhood, beautiful treelined Oswego Street, adjacent to San Marino. Convenient location - walking distance to shops, restaurants, bus stops, libraries, and banks. Gated Community. New Paint. Fireplace and laminated wood floor in the living room and dining area. The sliding door opens to a private patio. Granite countertop, gas stovetop, oven, dishwasher, double sinks and refrigerator in the kitchen. Dryer and Washer in the closet. Master suite with walk-in closet. Berber carpet in the bedrooms. Central air/heat. 2 attached car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Oswego Street have any available units?
2439 Oswego Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2439 Oswego Street have?
Some of 2439 Oswego Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Oswego Street currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Oswego Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Oswego Street pet-friendly?
No, 2439 Oswego Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2439 Oswego Street offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Oswego Street offers parking.
Does 2439 Oswego Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2439 Oswego Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Oswego Street have a pool?
No, 2439 Oswego Street does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Oswego Street have accessible units?
No, 2439 Oswego Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Oswego Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 Oswego Street has units with dishwashers.
