Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
242 E California Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
242 E California Blvd
242 East California Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
242 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Apartment has wood floors. Located near Old Town Pasadena, So. Lake St., shopping restaurants. Gold Line and Trader Joes, Huntington Hospital. Very clean. beautiful wood floors. light and airy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 242 E California Blvd have any available units?
242 E California Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 242 E California Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
242 E California Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 E California Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 242 E California Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 242 E California Blvd offer parking?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 242 E California Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 E California Blvd have a pool?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 242 E California Blvd have accessible units?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 242 E California Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 E California Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 E California Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
