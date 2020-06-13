239 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Stylish Luxury condo in midtown Pasadena. Your contemporary, spacious and serene home base near the heart of Pasadena. Set in the sleek two-year-old Monaco Terrace, walking distance from the Del Mar Gold Line station and Old Pasadena shopping and dining, this three-level condominium is open, modern and enhanced by the latest amenities. On the first level, the kitchen gleams with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave. A half bath completes this floor. The second level is home to two bedrooms with a full bath, and a laundry room. The third floor is reserved for the master suite, with two closets, a large full bath, and a private balcony with views of the interior courtyard. Glass exterior doors, Berber carpet, stylish light fixtures and clean-lined blinds add to the polished tone. Behind-the-scenes amenities include security system, central HVAC, tank-less water heater and two-car detached garage. Outdoors, an inviting landscaped courtyard with water feature includes a BBQ and grassy area.