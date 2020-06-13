All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 239 S Marengo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
239 S Marengo Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:55 PM

239 S Marengo Avenue

239 Marengo Avenue · (626) 309-7758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Downtown Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

239 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Stylish Luxury condo in midtown Pasadena. Your contemporary, spacious and serene home base near the heart of Pasadena. Set in the sleek two-year-old Monaco Terrace, walking distance from the Del Mar Gold Line station and Old Pasadena shopping and dining, this three-level condominium is open, modern and enhanced by the latest amenities. On the first level, the kitchen gleams with quartz counters and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave. A half bath completes this floor. The second level is home to two bedrooms with a full bath, and a laundry room. The third floor is reserved for the master suite, with two closets, a large full bath, and a private balcony with views of the interior courtyard. Glass exterior doors, Berber carpet, stylish light fixtures and clean-lined blinds add to the polished tone. Behind-the-scenes amenities include security system, central HVAC, tank-less water heater and two-car detached garage. Outdoors, an inviting landscaped courtyard with water feature includes a BBQ and grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
239 S Marengo Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 239 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 S Marengo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 239 S Marengo Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity