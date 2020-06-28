235 S Holliston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 2 bedroom in a lushly landscaped security building right across the street from Caltech. Also close to PCC and South Lake shopping. Large, open living space and dining room access a large balcony. Master features a large walk-in closet and full bath with dual sinks. Second bedroom conveniently located on opposite side of unit with second bath in hallway. Stacked washer/dryer in designated closet included. Two side-by-side parking spaces in subterranean garage. Gated pool & spa. Centralhot water included in Association Dues. Renters Insurance required.