Pasadena, CA
235 California Blvd
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

235 California Blvd

235 East California Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

235 East California Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apartment Info & More Amenities

The gated apartments are well maintained and are surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens which feature a tranquil fountain. There is garage parking with storage space and a large laundry room. The apartments are expertly designed with only four units per building, front and back doors, and separation between apartments. Each apartment is equipped with cable and satellite reception.

The amenities include: separate dining room, hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes or blinds, air conditioning, stove and garbage disposal. The Olive Tree Lane Apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and every effort is made to achieve a pleasant atmosphere and a neighborly residential environment! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 California Blvd have any available units?
235 California Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 California Blvd have?
Some of 235 California Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 California Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
235 California Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 California Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 California Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 235 California Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 235 California Blvd offers parking.
Does 235 California Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 California Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 California Blvd have a pool?
No, 235 California Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 235 California Blvd have accessible units?
No, 235 California Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 235 California Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 California Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
