235 California Blvd

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The gated apartments are well maintained and are surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens which feature a tranquil fountain. There is garage parking with storage space and a large laundry room. The apartments are expertly designed with only four units per building, front and back doors, and separation between apartments. Each apartment is equipped with cable and satellite reception.



The amenities include: separate dining room, hardwood floors/wall-to-wall carpeting, drapes or blinds, air conditioning, stove and garbage disposal. The Olive Tree Lane Apartments are professionally managed by an experienced staff, and every effort is made to achieve a pleasant atmosphere and a neighborly residential environment! $500 Pet Deposit Required (Cats Only)