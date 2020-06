Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

This sweet 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout, has plenty of space for all your needs. The friendly eat-in kitchen is welcoming and for more formal gatherings the formal dining room with built-ins is plenty spacious. The living room is light and bright, offering lots of room for all your needs. You will find the bedrooms roomy and cheery. This is a sweet house to call home!