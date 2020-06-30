All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

233 N. Wilson Ave.

233 North Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3bd 1 Bath Pasadena House - Beautiful 3bd Home in Pasadena. Very close to downtown shopping. Quiet neighborhood, quaint and serene backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have any available units?
233 N. Wilson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 233 N. Wilson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
233 N. Wilson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 N. Wilson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. offer parking?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have a pool?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 N. Wilson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 N. Wilson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

