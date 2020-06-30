231 Glen Summer Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious home in fantastic neighborhood with easy access to all major highways. Minutes to downtown LA and walking distance to Rose Bowl and Old Pasadena. Incredible kitchen with leaded glass bay window and eating area. Large master suite with ample closet space and balcony overlooking nice pool and garden. 2 fireplaces and great room with french doors that lead to pool area and brick patio to enjoy the great outdoors.