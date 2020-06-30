231 Glen Summer Road, Pasadena, CA 91105 Annandale
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Spacious home in fantastic neighborhood with easy access to all major highways. Minutes to downtown LA and walking distance to Rose Bowl and Old Pasadena. Incredible kitchen with leaded glass bay window and eating area. Large master suite with ample closet space and balcony overlooking nice pool and garden. 2 fireplaces and great room with french doors that lead to pool area and brick patio to enjoy the great outdoors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
