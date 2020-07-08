All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 2182 E Dudley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
2182 E Dudley Street
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

2182 E Dudley Street

2182 East Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2182 East Dudley Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
Casa Grande

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Charming single-story Traditional style home on popular Dudley Street in NE Pasadena, where one can enjoy a quiet neighborhood with mountain views. This home features 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms, one of which is a spacious Master suite with a walk-in closet, lg bath with jetted tub, & a rear bay window with built-in bench seating & additional storage. The Living Room has hardwood floors & fireplace with gas logs & charming mantle/hearth. The separate Dining Room is open to the Living Room & is located at the center of the home. There are 3 additional bedrooms & tub/shower combination located on one side of the house. On the other side of the house, near the kitchen & Family Room, is a half bath. In 1999, the current owner built an addition, which includes a spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling & large wooden deck with a manual awning. The eat-in Kitchen features wood floor, Kitchenaid dishwasher, tile counters and newer Whirlpool gas stove with 5 burners, table in breakfast room and storage in built-in bench seats. The laundry room has generous storage space including, a closet, counter space and sink and storage cabinet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 E Dudley Street have any available units?
2182 E Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 2182 E Dudley Street have?
Some of 2182 E Dudley Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 E Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2182 E Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 E Dudley Street pet-friendly?
No, 2182 E Dudley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 2182 E Dudley Street offer parking?
No, 2182 E Dudley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2182 E Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2182 E Dudley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 E Dudley Street have a pool?
Yes, 2182 E Dudley Street has a pool.
Does 2182 E Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 2182 E Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 E Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2182 E Dudley Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Catania
277 Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton