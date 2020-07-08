2182 E Dudley Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Charming single-story Traditional style home on popular Dudley Street in NE Pasadena, where one can enjoy a quiet neighborhood with mountain views. This home features 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms, one of which is a spacious Master suite with a walk-in closet, lg bath with jetted tub, & a rear bay window with built-in bench seating & additional storage. The Living Room has hardwood floors & fireplace with gas logs & charming mantle/hearth. The separate Dining Room is open to the Living Room & is located at the center of the home. There are 3 additional bedrooms & tub/shower combination located on one side of the house. On the other side of the house, near the kitchen & Family Room, is a half bath. In 1999, the current owner built an addition, which includes a spacious Family Room with vaulted ceiling & large wooden deck with a manual awning. The eat-in Kitchen features wood floor, Kitchenaid dishwasher, tile counters and newer Whirlpool gas stove with 5 burners, table in breakfast room and storage in built-in bench seats. The laundry room has generous storage space including, a closet, counter space and sink and storage cabinet.